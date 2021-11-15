Elderly Buffalo priest accused of abuse denies claim, prays for accuser

Taheri has appealed Sciera’s case to Rome, asking Pope Francis to reinstate the priest. Taheri sent along the results of a polygraph test by a certified polygraphist in Florida who asked Sciera if he ever sexually assaulted or molested any minor child while working as a priest in Buffalo.

Taheri also sent 75 letters from Sciera’s friends, fellow priests and others attesting to his character. Some of the letters were from people who took trips with Sciera when they were children and said that he never acted inappropriately with them.

Sciera spent much of his later priesthood as pastor of Precious Blood, a small parish on Buffalo’s East Side that was closed in 2007. As a younger priest, Sciera was known for hobnobbing with the French Connection line and other NHL hockey players as the unofficial chaplain to the Buffalo Sabres. He also maintained a friendship with Pope John Paul II, who appointed Sciera to the board of the John Paul II Foundation in 1996, a post that brought the priest regularly to Rome for foundation meetings.

Sciera said he doesn’t get around that much anymore. He’s been retired for years and lives with a family in Florida.

As part of the restrictions on him, he can no longer hear confessions, which is what he misses most, he said.