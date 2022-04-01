Eden supervisor says police investigating partial pipe bomb thrown into her home

Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman on Friday said someone threw a partial pipe bomb into her residence about 3 a.m. Monday while her family slept as a means to intimidate her to drop out of the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk.

Hartman, who switched political parties from Republican to Democrat in February, said the device had multiple threats written on it.

"One of the written messages indicated that, unless I drop out of this race for Erie County clerk, the next pipe bomb would be live," Hartman said in a prepared statement that she read from inside the law offices of Jessica A. Kulpit on Delaware Avenue.

"It is clear that the perpetrator hopes this attack will intimidate me and my candidacy for Erie County clerk," Hartman added.

She did not offer any speculation as to who might be trying to intimidate her into dropping out of the clerk's race or why. Nor did Hartman answer specifics about the exact wording that was written on the partial pipe bomb, what was used to write the message or how big the device was.

"I cannot give you any details about the pipe bomb," said Hartman, who has held the position of Eden supervisor since 2016.