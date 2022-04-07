Eden police probe string of strange incidents on Hillbrook Drive

Town of Eden police have a mystery on their hands.

Someone – or perhaps more than one person – threw objects on six separate occasions through the windows or front doors of three homes on Hillbrook Drive, a residential street off North Main Street.

The most recent took place on March 28, when someone threw what looked like a pipe bomb through a window into the home of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. Three messages referring to her political campaign were written on the device. Police said Thursday that it was not a live bomb, but made up of parts that can be used to make an explosive device.

Police Chief Gregory Savage told reporters at a news conference about a series of events that his department is investigating.

On Aug. 3, a man came to the door of a house on Hillbrook to say that the resident needed to apologize to someone else on the street for disrespecting them. The resident denied any knowledge of what happened and the person who came to the door left. Police identified him as a 52-year-old Cheektowaga man "with a lengthy criminal record," police said. But he denied being the one who had confronted the Hillbrook resident.

Then at 4:45 a.m. Oct. 12, someone threw an object through the front door of another Hillbrook residence. Video surveillance showed the suspect arriving in a small, dark SUV, police said.

Then at 3:38 a.m. Oct. 23, an object was thrown through the front window of the house from the Aug. 3 incident. The same thing happened at the address three more times, the last time on March 6.

Then the supervisor's home was hit.

Savage showed reporters home surveillance videos of a figure in a hoodie at some of the incidents.

He said police don't have enough information to identify him or to say whether he is the person from Cheektowaga they interviewed before.

"I'm not saying he's involved," Savage said.

But he can't be ruled out either.

"For me, looking at those videos, I wouldn't rule out that he may be one of those people. It's hard to tell from what we have," Savage said.

Eden police are asking anyone who has information regarding the incidents to call them at 716-992-9211.

