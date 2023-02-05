An Eden man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to strangle his victim during a domestic dispute, according to state police.

Troopers were investigating a domestic incident on Zimmerman Road in the Town of Boston when they determined that 24-year-old Justin D. Wesolek of Eden was responsible for injuring the victim, police said. He was charged with strangulation, assault and criminal mischief, police said.

Wesolek was arrested, arraigned at the Town of Hamburg Court and jailed. An order of protection also was issued mandating that he stay away from the victim.