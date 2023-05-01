Erie County Medical Center has closed one of its two psychiatric observation rooms after it was damaged Friday by an assault suspect who had been transferred to the hospital, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported Monday.

According to the report, Richard Frazier, 35, had been sent to the hospital from the Erie County Holding Center for treatment and evaluation when he erupted into violence. Garcia said the room will be unusable for an undetermined period.

Frazier had been remanded to the Holding Center without bail after Buffalo police arrested him April 22, Garcia said. He was arraigned on two felony assault charges – intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

He is accused of beating a 29-year-old man with his fists and a wooden 2-by-4 on April 14 on the first block of East Utica Street.