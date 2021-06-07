East Side resident with no children sues Buffalo Public Schools over robocalls

A 61-year-old retiree is suing the Buffalo Public School District for allegedly filling up his cellphone with dozens of unwanted robocalls.

The calls upset Alphonso Clark because he has no children – not in the Buffalo Public Schools or any other schools, according to his attorney.

“They somehow got his number in their automated system. They keep calling him about all kinds of unrelated issues involving the schools,” attorney Seth J. Andrews told The Buffalo News on Friday. “It’s a bizarre case, because the information they give is about several different schools.”

Clark even gets robocalls from the district about a particular female student – a senior at Hutchinson-Central Technical High School whom Clark does not know – being absent from school.

The federal lawsuit filed by Andrews and co-counsel Kenneth J. Hiller alleges that the school district repeatedly violated the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which protects consumers from invalid and excessive robocalls.

Clark, a resident of Buffalo’s East Side, has received about 50 robocalls since September, his lawyers said, and he has repeatedly called school officials in an unsuccessful quest to stop the calls.