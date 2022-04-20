East Aurora man admits breaking trooper's nose during traffic stop in Colden

An East Aurora man pleaded guilty this week in a case involving a physical altercation with a state trooper after a traffic stop two years ago, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

The stop happened at 8:52 p.m. April 18, 2020, on Center Street, near Holland Glenwood Road in Colden.

During the stop, Chaz M. Brzezicki, 33, got out of his car and punched a trooper in the face, prosecutors said.

During the altercation, the trooper struck Brzezicki with a flashlight while Brzezicki had the trooper in a chokehold. Brzezicki was taken into custody when additional law enforcement arrived.

Brzezick was pulled over after passing the trooper on Center. The trooper smelled alcohol and marijuana when approaching the vehicle and saw a marijuana pipe in the Brzezicki's lap, prosecutors said.

Brzezicki pleaded guilty Monday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek to second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated, according to the District Attorney's Office. He's scheduled to be sentenced July 7.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.