DWIs, gun miscues and dubious acts revealed in State Police disciplinary files

At the scene of a domestic squabble, a state trooper wrestled a drunken defendant into his squad car. With the fellow stowed in the back seat, the trooper spotted the man’s eyeglasses on the ground.

Crunch.

The spectacles did not survive the weight of the trooper’s foot.

The State Police command’s letter of censure for Trooper Brandan Voss suggested it was no accident. For that episode and two others that year – both involving the loss of drivers’ personal property – Voss was suspended for 30 days in the summer of 2019.

In the last 10 years in Western New York, state police troopers have been accused of myriad wrongdoing – driving while intoxicated, for example. One trooper, while off-duty, crashed into the rear of a State Police vehicle, injuring a sergeant.

Troopers have allowed prisoners and defendants to escape. One trooper handed a loaded handgun to a drunken defendant in a State Police barracks so he could unload it. The gun fired, but no one was hit.

Troopers have surfed porn sites from State Police computers, attempted to interfere with criminal investigations and intervened on behalf of family members about to be charged.

None of the troopers lost their jobs, even those who abused their authority.

These details are contained in the letters of discipline that State Police officials in Albany sent to their sworn employees to close out the cases against them.

The State Police bureaucracy once told The Buffalo News it could not provide the disciplinary files for troopers who patrol Western New York because they are not kept by region. But the disciplinary records are provided to district attorneys, so they can go to defense lawyers as “Brady material” – information that could help defendants when officers testify in court.

The News obtained dozens of disciplinary letters and opened them to public view on Buffalonews.com. Excluded are records on minor matters and cases that occurred before 2010.

The documents were obtained from the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office through a Freedom of Information request. The files, first obtained by WKBW-TV, offer a glimpse into how the State Police dealt with wrongdoing before disciplinary records for law enforcement officers became public documents in 2020.

“Integrity is one of our core values, and living up to that value requires a strong system of accountability – members who violate our policies are subject to discipline,” acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli told The News in a written statement. “It is critically important for the public to understand that just like everyone else, our members are human and make mistakes. Most of the members who are disciplined accept responsibility for their actions and regain the public trust by learning and moving on from those missteps. Many go on to have exemplary careers.”

Nigrelli and his team denied a request by The News to interview the superintendent, and the troopers named in this article. None of the troopers named in this story responded to emails seeking comment.

The New York State Police Investigators Association represents some 1,200 investigators and senior investigators in the agency’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which, among other things, helps smaller police departments that lack the resources for large investigations. The union said the Brady material data shows the agency has a rigorous system of checks and balances.

“We believe that rather than highlighting a shortcoming, this data proves that the New York State Police have a functioning and effective disciplinary system,” the union said. “That is why all incidents, even those as seemingly innocuous as scratching a patrol car, are documented, and addressed accordingly.”

The Police Investigators Association went on to criticize the decision to make the information publicly available.

“There are situations where police disciplinary records may be relevant to a court proceeding, and defense attorneys should have access to those files during the discovery process. However, to release all personnel files to the public without context or background is reckless and encourages a deeper divide between the police and the communities they serve,” the union said. “Police officers are imperfect people, as are judges, doctors and even journalists. They make mistakes, they are held accountable, and they accept the consequences. However, we do not and will not support sharing personal information with the public that is not relevant to any criminal proceeding.”

The association said the information will further hurt the relationship between law enforcement and the public “and may even encourage more anti-police violence.”

Thomas A. Beilein was the sheriff of Niagara County and later the chairman of the State Commission of Correction, a watchdog agency over local jails. He said police agencies can derive a benefit from giving the public access to their officers’ disciplinary cases, but only for those matters that involved the public in some way – a use-of-force complaint, for example, as opposed to, say, an officer missing roll call.

Trooper had distracted driving accident months before second crash that paralyzed 2 people Records show that though Trooper Stephen C. Barker’s supervisors were immediately suspicious of his story after the first crash, in November 2018, the internal review was still underway when a minivan carrying five people was sent spinning 238 days later.

“It instills trust in the administration that the cases are not covered up, and that I can trust that my police department is doing the right thing,” Beilein said. At the same time, he said some officers sense that the public doesn’t understand how difficult their jobs can be; decisions officers must make in a split second can be reviewed and criticized weeks later.

The State Police documents obtained by The News reveal cases of obvious wrongdoing or mental lapses that nonetheless violated State Police procedures.

For example, Trooper Mark Jones was suspended for 30 days after handing a loaded revolver to a defendant in the Olean barracks in 2017 – so it could be unloaded – and then failing to tell a supervisor that the gun had gone off. Trooper Ryan C. Hughes let a handcuffed person escape and run into some woods, a document in his personnel file indicates. He had to give up three days of paid leave.

Trooper Brendan J. Murphy, while off duty, drove into the rear of a marked State Police vehicle, and was charged with driving while intoxicated and suspended. During a trial in Chautauqua County last year, a defense lawyer asked Murphy about that episode and other incidents in his past. Murphy, who was testifying as one of the troopers who came upon a fatal accident scene, said the incidents were embarrassing, but did not affect his ability to do his job, according to an account in the Jamestown Post-Journal.

For the DWI crash, Murphy was suspended for 60 days and returned to probationary status, one of the toughest penalties imposed on the local troopers. A similar penalty was given in 2011 to Trooper Michael P. Catanzaro for failing to investigate the larceny of a boat cover when the suspect was a friend of his, according to the letter detailing his penalties.

Trooper John H. Szymkowiak interfered with the criminal investigation of another trooper by saying in a text message that witnesses did not have to sign their depositions, according to a letter of censure. The letter says Szymkowiak later told an internal investigator, wrongly, that his wife sent the message.

Trooper Sergio Cruz was suspended for 90 days after being charged with driving while intoxicated in an off-duty crash in Buffalo in January 2019. Cruz refused to submit to a field sobriety test and a chemical test and denied he had been drinking, according to his letter of censure. The letter noted Cruz later admitted to “consuming numerous alcoholic beverages” over nine hours.

Few troopers drew as many disciplinary charges as Brandan Voss, who apparently has made a name for himself in Cattaraugus County. Court papers filed there say he made so many arrests in traffic stops that lawyers dubbed him “Super Trooper.”

During a two-month period in 2018 – in addition to the incident where he crushed a suspect’s glasses – his State Police supervisors found that Voss misplaced a suspect’s knife, failed to secure evidence during a traffic stop and failed to follow protocol regarding strip searches.

“Your conduct as described above is troubling and demonstrated a lack of judgment on your part,” former State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen wrote in a letter to Voss, handing down his 30-day suspension.

Trooper Jeremy Lewandowski in 2017 was docked six days of leave when he allowed a prisoner in his custody to escape. Lewandowski chased down the prisoner and tackled him, but the prisoner grabbed the trooper’s gun and fired one round before Lewandowski regained control.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” state police officials wrote.