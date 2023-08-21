For the past two months, Justine Link and Paula Andrea have been running a Facebook group called WNY Stolen Vehicles.

The group – born out of Link's experiences when her Kia Sportage was stolen from her driveway in Cheektowaga – now has more than 3,000 members. It serves as a lost-and-found for stolen Kias, Hyundais and other vehicles, not unlike those for pets who go missing or turn up on someone's porch.

But it's become much more. Link and Andrea offer advice on navigating all of the frustrating aspects of having your car stolen – everything from how to file a police report and how to find your car, to dealing with the insurance company and rental companies and the realities and expenses of waiting months for repairs.

The women now plan to hold an in-person forum this week with the goal of coming up with solutions to the rampant car thefts that have plagued Western New York this year.

"We've been working really hard to get this panel together," Link said. "The goal is to bring the community together."

They have invited politicians, law enforcement, education leaders, experts in restorative justice measures and representatives of Kia and Hyundai.

The women plan to share the stories and data they have collected through their Facebook group and discuss what to do about the problem.

They are well aware there's no easy solution.

"A lot of people are upset and frustrated, whether they experienced it directly or it was a close friend or family member. They feel as though nobody is doing anything," Andrea said.

In many cases, the car thieves are juveniles, some as young as 12. That limits how much the criminal justice system can do.

"What we're currently doing is not working," Link said. "These are young kids."

Link and Andrea are adamant that they are not advocating for youths to be thrown into jail.

But, they said, there needs to be some sort of consequences to their actions.

They also want to look at underlying causes for their behavior.

"How can we work with the families? What's already out there?" Link said.

Link and Andrea are collaborating with the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition, through which victims of car thefts meet face to face with youths who have been caught stealing vehicles. The victims get a chance to explain how the crime affected their lives.

The women also want to find ways to help the victims of the crimes.

In many cases, the victims have no idea where to turn, whether it's figuring out how to file a police report or how to find their cars. The vehicles most often turn up after a few days – but damaged. There's usually at least one window busted open and the steering columns are destroyed. Many times, the cars are found crashed or damaged and vandalized. Getting them repaired can take months because of the sheer volume of cars being stolen.

"What resources do these victims need? How do we connect them to that?" Link said.

Car thefts have skyrocketed in Buffalo, Rochester and other parts of the country during the last year. The vast majority of the thefts involve Kias and Hyundais, many of which were built without engine immobilizers. Thieves can steal the vehicles easily by breaking a back window, prying open a steering column and using a USB cord to turn the ignition.

More than 2,700 vehicle thefts have been reported in Buffalo alone so far this year, most of them Kias and Hyundais. There were a little over 1,600 in all of 2022. This June, there were 620 vehicle thefts reported in Buffalo, believed to be a record high for a one-month period. There were 121 the previous June. The numbers trended downward in July, with 368 vehicle thefts reported in the city.

This summer, Buffalo police and other local law enforcement agencies began working with the Erie County sheriff's helicopter unit to try to catch car thieves in the act. The Erie County District Attorney's Office also has assigned two assistant DAs to work on auto theft cases.

"While we have made some progress in the month of July, it's still a significant problem," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

The stolen vehicle presentation is scheduled for Saturday at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library Auditorium, 1324 Jefferson Ave.; doors open at 4 p.m. and the meeting ends by 5:45 p.m.