A federal judge sentenced a Dunkirk man convicted of possessing and distributing fentanyl and linked to a fatal overdose to 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Bruce Massara, 57, provided heroin and fentanyl to a person who overdosed and died at a Williamsville home in November 2017, prosecutors said in a news release.

Authorities linked narcotics provided by Massara to two other non-fatal overdoses by another person at the same residence, in March 2017 and November 2018.

Massara was arrested in May 2019 and incarcerated in the Niagara County Jail. While in jail, he directed a third party "to destroy a personal journal containing entries related, among others," to the overdoses of two people in the three Williamsville incidents, prosecutors said.

Amherst police and the FBI investigated the case.