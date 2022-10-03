Dunkirk man to serve up to 7 years for motel break-in

A Dunkirk man who was convicted of breaking into a motel has been sentenced to 3½ to 7 years in state prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.
Chautauqua County Judge David W. Foley handed down the sentence Monday to Thomas Fafinski II, 39, who was found guilty of third-degree burglary in connection with the theft of more than $3,000 worth of items from the Dunkirk Motel, 310 Lake Shore Drive West, in November 2021.
A resident of the motel called Dunkirk police after seeing a man entering an apartment there through a back window. Police caught Fafinski as he tried to leave the building.