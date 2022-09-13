Dunkirk man sentenced to 4 years in prison for threatening police officer

A Dunkirk man who pleaded guilty to threatening to stab a Dunkirk police officer has been sentenced to four years in prison, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Juan Resto Jr., 36, also was ordered by Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley to undergo four years of supervision after he is released. Resto entered a plea in July to first-degree menacing a police officer, a Class D violent felony, Schmidt noted.

The charge against Resto stemmed from an incident in September 2021 when Dunkirk police officers approached him near East Second Street and Washington Avenue and attempted to arrest him on two outstanding warrants.

Police said Resto threw his bicycle at the officers' patrol car and ran away. During a pursuit, he pulled out a large knife and moved toward the officers, who used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.