Dunkirk man killed in snowmobile crash

A 37-year-old Dunkirk man died Sunday night in a snowmobile crash, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.
A crash was reported at about 10:11 p.m. on a snowmobile trail off Bloomer Road in the Town of Chautauqua, the agency said in a news release.
First responders attempted treatment, but Thomas C. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
