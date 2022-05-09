 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dunkirk man held on multiple charges after two calls to police

A Dunkirk man who was subject of two police calls early Sunday is held in Chautauqua County Jail after his arraignment on multiple charges, Dunkirk police reported.

The first call – a report of someone attempting to enter a home on Deer Street – came at 1:38 a.m. Officers were told that the suspect, identified as Santos M. Almestica, 32, had fled. According to the report, Almestica is subject of an order of protection and must stay away from the residence and a protected person who lives there.

Police said they received a second call a short time later about an unwanted and disorderly person at an address on Lake Shore Drive West, where they found Almestica. He allegedly struggled with officers during arrest and booking and attempted to kick the window out of a patrol car, police said.

He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony; second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and trespass. Bail was set at $10,000.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

