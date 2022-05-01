 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dunkirk man faces several charges after arrest at fight scene

  • Updated
A Dunkirk man was arrested Friday evening after deputies answered a call about a fight on Middle Road in the Town of Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Addam V. Tofil, 33, was arraigned on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of .18 or higher and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

According to the report, deputies determined that Tofil was intoxicated when he had driven to the Middle Road location, where he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with someone else.

Reporter

