Dunkirk man charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography

A Dunkirk man has been charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the complaint, Michael Fratini, 36, used his cell phone on Feb. 14 to ask a woman he met through a dating application for nude photographs and videos of the woman's pre-pubescent daughters.

Fratini told her that he had a mother/daughter fantasy, and then sent a follow-up text asking for videos and/or pictures of the girls, according to the complaint.

After receiving the message, the woman filed a report with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and it contacted the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

On March 18, investigators watched Fratini leave his job at the U.S. Postal Service on Grant Street and travel to an Amherst hotel where he was expecting to meet the woman, prosecutors said.

At the hotel, Fratini was taken into custody. Fratini appeared at a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, who ordered he be held in custody.

The FBI requests anyone with information related to Fratini call the agency at 716-856-7800.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.