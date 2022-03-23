 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dunkirk man charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography
0 comments

Dunkirk man charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography

Support this work for $1 a month

A Dunkirk man has been charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Michael Fratini

According to the complaint, Michael Fratini, 36, used his cell phone on Feb. 14 to ask a woman he met through a dating application for nude photographs and videos of the woman's pre-pubescent daughters.

Fratini told her that he had a mother/daughter fantasy, and then sent a follow-up text asking for videos and/or pictures of the girls, according to the complaint.

After receiving the message, the woman filed a report with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and it contacted the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.  

On March 18, investigators watched Fratini leave his job at the U.S. Postal Service on Grant Street and travel to an Amherst hotel where he was expecting to meet the woman, prosecutors said.

At the hotel, Fratini was taken into custody. Fratini appeared at a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, who ordered he be held in custody.

The FBI requests anyone with information related to Fratini call the agency at 716-856-7800. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Sea port city of Odesa holds on despite first Russian bombing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility
Crime News

Police shooting on Hertel brings focus to new kind of health care facility

  • Updated

If the person wants help in Buffalo, options are few. But after Monday's shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue by Buffalo police officers, another option is getting some attention: the crisis stabilization center, a 24-hour operation that provides a comprehensive array of services that take a holistic approach to helping a person in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News