Dunkirk man arrested on drug, weapons charges

A Dunkirk man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home Sunday, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.
Christopher L. Torres, 35, has been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug-involved premises and possessing firearms to further drug-trafficking crimes.
Prosecutors said investigators at Torres’ Eagle Street residence seized a loaded Uzi pistol, four other guns, digital scales with suspected cocaine residue, several small bags of suspected cocaine and marijuana, and suspected Gabapentin, a painkiller.
Kennedy said charges against Torres carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.
The arrest followed an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, State Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkirk police.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.