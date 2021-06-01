 Skip to main content
Dunkirk man arrested on drug, weapons charges
Dunkirk man arrested on drug, weapons charges

A Dunkirk man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home Sunday, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Christopher L. Torres, 35, has been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug-involved premises and possessing firearms to further drug-trafficking crimes.

Prosecutors said investigators at Torres’ Eagle Street residence seized a loaded Uzi pistol, four other guns, digital scales with suspected cocaine residue, several small bags of suspected cocaine and marijuana, and suspected Gabapentin, a painkiller.

Kennedy said charges against Torres carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

The arrest followed an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, State Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkirk police.

