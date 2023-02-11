A Dunkirk man has been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary after a stabbing incident Saturday morning, Dunkirk Police reported.
David J. Texidor, 29, was arraigned in Dunkirk City Court and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail, where he is held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Police said they were called to 37 N. Ocelot St. about 8 a.m. for a possible stabbing and found a man there who was seriously injured. He was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., for treatment.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
