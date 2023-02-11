David J. Texidor, 29, was arraigned in Dunkirk City Court and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail, where he is held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police said they were called to 37 N. Ocelot St. about 8 a.m. for a possible stabbing and found a man there who was seriously injured. He was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., for treatment.