Dunkirk man arraigned on assault charges in connection with shooting of two children

A Dunkirk man was arraigned Thursday in Chautauqua County Court on a four-count indictment charging him injuring two children – an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old – in a shooting last July.

Javier Cruz-Corraliza, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault, according to the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.

Chautauqua County Judge David Foley set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 property bond.

Cruz-Corraliza, represented by Buffalo attorney Nelson Torre, is due back in court on Nov. 28 for a discovery conference.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt commended the Dunkirk Police Department for its work on the case.

Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano credited the department's detective bureau and patrol division, which worked closely with the District Attorney's Office, and also credited the Fredonia Police Department and New York State Police for their assistance in the investigation, along with the U.S. Marshals Service for its assistance in locating Cruz-Corraliza.

