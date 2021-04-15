Dump truck driver critical after Niagara Falls crash

A dump truck driver was in critical condition after being partially ejected from his vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

The driver, while heading east on Niagara Street, swerved to avoid a vehicle that turned off 27th Street at about 5:50 p.m., city officials said in a news release.

The dump truck driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped onto its side.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The 40-year-old driver suffered head and leg injuries and was transported to Erie County Medical Center. He is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.

A 44-year-old passenger was able to extricate himself from the vehicle. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of shoulder pain.

It appeared that neither occupant of the dump truck was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.

The dump truck spilled construction debris onto Niagara Street, which was closed for more than four hours.

Police continue to investigate and said charges are pending.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.