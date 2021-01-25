Drunken driver who ran past dying victim gets maximum sentence

Pazamickas was on her way to Sootheran's house to drop off some stuffing to be part of the family's Thanksgiving meal, the letter said.

Wruck ran a stop sign and collided with the victim's car. Police measured Wruck's blood alcohol content at .16%, twice the legal threshold for intoxication.

Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said Wruck had no prior offenses, but Wruck admitted he was a substance abuser.

"How many tears and hours I would have saved if I had not been ruled by pride, drink and drugs," Wruck said.

But although he sobbed as he expressed remorse, his statement also said he was trying to "move forward" and find some positives in the situation. Kloch called Wruck's attitude "repugnant."

"We're so happy you're moving forward, while her family and friends are just stuck," Kloch said sarcastically. He noted that while Wruck was free after his arrest because state bail reform laws prevented him from being held, he failed at least two drug tests.

Wruck has been in the Niagara County Jail since he pleaded guilty Nov. 24.

Pazamickas was a retired elementary school teacher whose funeral drew about 400 people, said her brother, Tom Pinizzotto.