Drunken driver who ran past dying victim gets maximum sentence

A video of the crash that killed a Niagara Falls woman in 2019 shows the man whose vehicle smashed into hers running from the scene, right past the dying woman's body, which had been ejected from her car.
That man, Stephen J. Wruck of the Falls, was sentenced Monday to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison – the most he could serve for his guilty plea to second-degree vehicular manslaughter in the death of Joy Pazamickas, 69.
"You deserve the worst that this court can provide," State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told Wruck, 33. "If the law allowed me to, I would increase your sentence 10 times."
Kloch did include a $5,000 fine, $6,100 in restitution for funeral expenses and a three-year conditional discharge after Wruck's prison term, which could send him back behind bars if it is violated.
Police reported at the time of the crash, which occurred on Nov. 27, 2019 – the night before Thanksgiving – that Wruck ran from the crash scene at 24th Street and Michigan Avenue and called 911 to falsely report his sport utility vehicle had been stolen.
"A neighbor's security system caught the whole thing," Kloch read aloud from a letter by Holly Sootheran, the victim's daughter. That video included "the animal running past her when he called to say his car was stolen," the letter said.
Pazamickas was on her way to Sootheran's house to drop off some stuffing to be part of the family's Thanksgiving meal, the letter said.
Wruck ran a stop sign and collided with the victim's car. Police measured Wruck's blood alcohol content at .16%, twice the legal threshold for intoxication.
Support Local Journalism
Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said Wruck had no prior offenses, but Wruck admitted he was a substance abuser.
"How many tears and hours I would have saved if I had not been ruled by pride, drink and drugs," Wruck said.
But although he sobbed as he expressed remorse, his statement also said he was trying to "move forward" and find some positives in the situation. Kloch called Wruck's attitude "repugnant."
"We're so happy you're moving forward, while her family and friends are just stuck," Kloch said sarcastically. He noted that while Wruck was free after his arrest because state bail reform laws prevented him from being held, he failed at least two drug tests.
Wruck has been in the Niagara County Jail since he pleaded guilty Nov. 24.
Pazamickas was a retired elementary school teacher whose funeral drew about 400 people, said her brother, Tom Pinizzotto.
Kloch said one of the many letters he received about the case from the victim's family and friends was one that said Pazamickas lived a "sweet, wonderful life."