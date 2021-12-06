Drunken driver who injured teen girl receives chance to avert felony conviction

A Town of Lockport man who was under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle collided with another, inflicting a head injury on the other driver, will have a chance to wipe out his felony conviction if he stays out of trouble for a year.

But Brandon Sprung, 29, risks up to four years in prison if he violates the terms of the one-year interim probation sentence he received Monday from State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

The other driver was 17 at the time of the Aug. 21, 2020, collision at Raymond and Rapids roads in Lockport. She suffered a brain bleed, according to information disclosed in prior court appearances.

Sprung will be allowed to withdraw his felony plea to second-degree vehicular assault and replace it with two misdemeanors if he stays clean for a year.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said if he didn't think Sprung could do it, "I wouldn't stick my neck out."

"We both do that," Kloch replied.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.