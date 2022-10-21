Drunken driver sentenced in death of teenage passenger during Cheektowaga crash

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide stemming from a crash that killed a teenage passenger in the vehicle he was driving received a sentence of between four to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney's Office said 22-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya was under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 22, 2021, when he crashed his sedan while speeding on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in Cheektowaga. The force of the collision caused his car to crash into a building after striking a utility pole.

A 17-year-old passenger sitting in the rear of the car was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and later died from her injuries at Erie County Medical Center. A 30-year-old man sitting in the front passenger seat also was taken to ECMC for treatment of minor injuries. Muya was unhurt in the accident.