Drunk driver pleads guilty in accident that claimed the life of a teenager

A drunk driver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to aggravated vehicular homicide in an accident that claimed the life of a teenage girl, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Mkaipa M. Muya of Buffalo faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 14. He was held without bail.

Muya was speeding while under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 22, 2021, when he struck a utility pole on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in Cheektowaga. The force of the collision caused the vehicle to crash into a building after it hit the pole.

A 30-year-old man in the front passenger seat of Muya's vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. A backseat passenger, 17-year-old Leena Velez, was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and later died of her injuries at ECMC. Muya was unhurt in the collision.

