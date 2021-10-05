Drugged driver sentenced in crash that killed Williamsville nurse

"Nothing but the maximum sentence makes sense to me," Theresa Marasco, the sister of a Williamsville woman killed by a drugged driver, told State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Tuesday.

Kloch agreed, sentencing Joshua Kalenda of the City of Lockport to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison for second-degree vehicular manslaughter in the death of Melissa E. Maras, 43.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrested Kalenda, 30, Jan. 5 for his role in the Nov. 20 late-afternoon collision on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton.

Officers said at the time that Maras was killed when her northbound vehicle collided head-on with Kalenda's southbound vehicle, which crossed the center line of the road in front of the Wendelville Fire Company hall.

"She was a nurse who saved lives, but hers was selfishly taken," Marasco said.

The sobbing Kalenda apologized "for the reason we are all gathered here today." But Kloch told him, "You allowed your life to descend into one continuous drug haze."

