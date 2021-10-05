 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drugged driver sentenced in crash that killed Williamsville nurse
0 comments

Drugged driver sentenced in crash that killed Williamsville nurse

Support this work for $1 a month

"Nothing but the maximum sentence makes sense to me," Theresa Marasco, the sister of a Williamsville woman killed by a drugged driver, told State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Tuesday.

Kloch agreed, sentencing Joshua Kalenda of the City of Lockport to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison for second-degree vehicular manslaughter in the death of Melissa E. Maras, 43.

Joshua Kalenda

Joshua M. Kalenda, 29

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrested Kalenda, 30, Jan. 5 for his role in the Nov. 20 late-afternoon collision on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton.

Officers said at the time that Maras was killed when her northbound vehicle collided head-on with Kalenda's southbound vehicle, which crossed the center line of the road in front of the Wendelville Fire Company hall.

MARAS, Melissa

Melissa Maras

"She was a nurse who saved lives, but hers was selfishly taken," Marasco said.

The sobbing Kalenda apologized "for the reason we are all gathered here today." But Kloch told him, "You allowed your life to descend into one continuous drug haze."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

You'll never look at a shooting star the same way again

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News