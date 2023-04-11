An investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit led to the arrest last week of a suspected cocaine dealer and two other people, Sheriff John C. Garcia reported Tuesday.

Lonnie Spears, 39, currently on parole, was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and possession of a narcotic with intent to sell. He is held in the Erie County Holding Center.

Officers impounded Spears' vehicle, obtained a search warrant and found about 50 grams of suspected cocaine, Garcia said.

Also arrested was Selena Spears, no age or address given, who arrived at the location where Lonnie Spears was arrested and allegedly shoved a deputy. She was charged with resisting governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment.

Arrested during execution of another search warrant at an address on Wynnwood Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda was Jessica Hajdu, no age or address given. She was arraigned on felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Garcia said officers who searched structures at the Wynnwood Avenue address found about 11 ounces of suspected cocaine.