Drug dealer who grew pot in mansion questioned about mobsters, DEA agent

According to sources familiar with the case, Serio is one of the drug traffickers whom prosecutors are trying to connect to former federal drug agent Joseph Bongiovanni, who is under indictment for bribe-taking, and to members of Buffalo’s alleged organized crime family. Bongiovanni denies the allegations.

While prosecutors have referred to Bongiovanni’s alleged ties to reputed Mafia members or associates, they have revealed little about any links between Serio and organized crime figures or the former DEA agent.

But federal agents have interviewed Serio at length about alleged ties between Bongiovanni and mobsters, according to five sources familiar with the ongoing investigation. Bongiovanni has denied taking bribes from drug dealers or mobsters.