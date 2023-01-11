Drug dealer faces minimum of 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl charge

A drug dealer faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years after pleading guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to a fentanyl charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Devon Clark, 33, also known as Booski, entered the plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

Prosecutors said that officers who executed a search warrant Nov. 13, 2019, at Clark's home on West Hazeltine Avenue in Kenmore and his vehicle found quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug packaging materials and approximately $3,220 in cash.

Search warrants executed Jan. 16, 2020, at two residences associated with Clark on Holmes Street in Buffalo turned up a small amount of marijuana, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.

Ross noted that the plea follows an investigation by Kenmore and Lackawanna police, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.