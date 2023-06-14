A tobacco shop in the Town of Wheatfield was target of a search warrant Tuesday afternoon executed by the Niagara County Drug Task Force, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti reported.
According to the report, officers seized suspected flower marijuana, marijuana edibles, vapes and oils, along with cash, from the Grass Monkey Smoke Shop, 3910 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Filicetti said Norman Buckow III was present and confirmed he was the owner of the store. Charges are pending while investigators await lab results.
