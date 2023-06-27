A woman with four passengers in her vehicle under the age of 16 was charged under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop over the weekend, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

According to the report, Krystal Adams, 38, failed multiple field sobriety tests after deputies pulled her over about 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Collins. She was taken to the Sheriff's Department's North Collins substation, where a breath test reportedly showed a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

Garcia said Adams also was found to have a non-driver identification card and 15 active suspensions on her driver's license.

She was charged with a felony count of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 16 years old, felony and misdemeanor counts of DWI, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three traffic violations. She was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and later released.