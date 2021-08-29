 Skip to main content
Driver with four kids ends up in ditch – and in trouble under Leandra's Law
Driver with four kids ends up in ditch – and in trouble under Leandra's Law

An East Rochester man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law after a pickup truck he was allegedly driving was found stuck in a ditch with four children inside.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report about 9:30 p.m. Saturday of a truck in a ditch near an Econolodge on Alleghany Road in the Town of Pembroke.

Deputies alleged that the truck was being operated by Nathaniel W. Stringer, 46, of West Linden Avenue. Stringer was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, under Leandra's Law, because the vehicle was occupied by four children under the age of 15.

Stringer was also charged with DWI, DWI refusal, moving from a lane unsafely and unlicensed operation. He was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear in town court in October.

Matt Glynn

