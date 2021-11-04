 Skip to main content
Driver who ran over former Bandits star to serve a year in jail
Driver who ran over former Bandits star to serve a year in jail

Clark Abrams

Clark I. Abrams

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Clark I. Abrams, the Tuscarora Indian Reservation man who ran over former Buffalo Bandits player and coach Darris Kilgour with his car, was sentenced Thursday to a year in Niagara County Jail for violating the terms of his probation.

The sentence was imposed by State Supreme Court Justice Ricard C. Kloch Sr. in Lockport, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office said.

Abrams had already served six months in jail before beginning his probation.

Abrams, 27, admitted violating probation by being arrested in February in three separate cases, on charges of assault, gun possession and criminal contempt.

SPORTS Darris Kilgour Bandits game HICKEY

Darris Kilgour coaches the Bandits in 2012.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree reckless endangerment for breaking both of Kilgour's legs Sept. 2, 2018, in the former lacrosse star's driveway on the reservation.

In court in 2019, Abrams and his attorney, Joel L. Daniels, blamed the episode on heavy drinking. After an argument, Abrams tried to leave and reportedly thought his car was in reverse, but it was in drive and he ran Kilgour over.

