Driver who ran over former Bandits star faces probation violation charges

The man who broke the legs of former Buffalo Bandits player and coach Darris Kilgour is in more legal trouble.

Clark I. Abrams, 27, of the Tuscarora Reservation, is charged with violating the terms of his probation in the Kilgour case by being arrested on three new charges in February.

Lewiston police reports obtained by The Buffalo News under the Freedom of Information Law show Abrams was charged with assault, weapons possession and criminal contempt in separate incidents over a three-day period.

If convicted, he could be resentenced in the Kilgour case on top of whatever penalties are imposed in the new cases. Monday, a probation violation hearing in State Supreme Court was postponed until July 9.

About 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2, 2018, Abrams ran over Kilgour with his car in Kilgour's driveway on the reservation. The National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer suffered two broken legs.

On June 27, 2019, Abrams pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of four years in state prison.

"There's no mystery about what happened here. Everybody had too much to drink," defense attorney Joel L. Daniels said at Abrams' sentencing two months later.