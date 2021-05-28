Driver who ran over former Bandits star faces probation violation charges

The man who broke the legs of former Buffalo Bandits player and coach Darris Kilgour is in more legal trouble.
Clark I. Abrams, 27, of the Tuscarora Reservation, is charged with violating the terms of his probation in the Kilgour case by being arrested on three new charges in February.
Lewiston police reports obtained by The Buffalo News under the Freedom of Information Law show Abrams was charged with assault, weapons possession and criminal contempt in separate incidents over a three-day period.
If convicted, he could be resentenced in the Kilgour case on top of whatever penalties are imposed in the new cases. Monday, a probation violation hearing in State Supreme Court was postponed until July 9.
About 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2, 2018, Abrams ran over Kilgour with his car in Kilgour's driveway on the reservation. The National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer suffered two broken legs.
On June 27, 2019, Abrams pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of four years in state prison.
"There's no mystery about what happened here. Everybody had too much to drink," defense attorney Joel L. Daniels said at Abrams' sentencing two months later.
After an argument, thinking he had placed his car's transmission in reverse, Abrams drove forward and ran over Kilgour, Daniels told State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.
Kloch imposed a "split sentence": five years of probation, but beginning with six months in Niagara County Jail.
One of the standard probation conditions is staying out of legal trouble, but Lewiston police arrested Abrams in three cases on the reservation in February.
About 2 p.m. Feb. 16, a manager at Jay's Place, a convenience store on Walmore Road, told police an employee's head and hand had been lacerated with a set of car keys allegedly wielded by Abrams during a fight.
Abrams himself had a facial laceration and told medics that he couldn't see out of his left eye, the police report said.
At 1 a.m. Feb. 17, gunshots were heard by a Mount Hope Road resident. Nearby, police pulled over Abrams' car, containing a loaded shotgun and spent shell casings.
Officer Michael Salada reported that Abrams told him "he wanted to shoot off a few rounds to blow off steam." But as a convicted felon, Abrams isn't allowed to possess a firearm, so he was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and for assault in connection with the fight.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Abrams was arrested again at Jay's Place, this time for coming to the store seeking to see a surveillance video of the fight.
But after the previous arrest, the arraigning judge had issued a restraining order barring Abrams from the business, so he was arrested on a contempt charge.