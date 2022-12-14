Driver who provided rifle in shooting that paralyzed teen gets 13 years

Jeremiah Johnson stood before a judge who had pledged to send him to prison for up to 13 years for his role in an Amherst shooting that left a teenager paralyzed.

In shackles, Johnson apologized Wednesday morning to the mother of the victim, who was 17 when he was wounded last year. .

"That's about it, though," Johnson said.

A few minutes later, Erie County Court Judge Susan M. Eagan sentenced Johnson to the maximum amount of time within in the range she promised in September when he pleaded guilty.

Johnson, 21, of Amherst, will be placed on parole for five years upon his release from prison.

Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, the two charges on which he was indicted.

The victim was shot about 11:40 p.m. July 26, 2021, on Fairgreen Drive in West Amherst.

According to prosecutors, Johnson was driving the vehicle and Omarion Debose, 19, of Rochester, fired the rifle from inside the vehicle.

Debose, who was 17, pleaded guilty in September to the same charges as Johnson. His sentencing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was adjourned.

The victim, who was shot in the back, did not attend the sentencing because he didn't want to set himself back in the progress he's made to mentally and physically heal, Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Schnirel told the judge.

In addition to paralysis, the victim suffered significant nerve damage, Schnirel said.

Johnson apologized to the victim's mother in a four-sentence statement before Eagan sentenced him.

Eagan noted Johnson's failure to apologize to the victim. She also disagreed with Johnson's defense attorney, Dominic Saraceno, who argued Johnson wasn't the "primary actor" in the incident.

"It was your weapon that was used to paralyze this young man, and so I believe you were equally culpable," Eagan said.

Eagan also disagreed with Saraceno that Johnson should "get points," as the judge put it, for not challenging his extradition from California.

Johnson and Debose drove around for hours looking for the victim and his friends "because of a very minor altercation that occurred the day before," Schnirel said in court.

Police found Johnson and Debose on July 30, 2021, at Debose's house in Rochester, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The vehicle prosecutors believed was used in the shooting was at the house. Ammunition and an empty bag for a rifle were found in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

The rifle, which was not recovered by authorities, belonged to Johnson. He also "flaunted" weapons in videos posted on YouTube, she said.

The victim "did nothing wrong," Schnirel said, to provoke what happened to him.

Johnson was arrested in Orange County, Calif., in December 2021, and extradited to Erie County in January.

Johnson had no prior criminal record, Saraceno said. The online videos were music videos, he said, and weapons in the videos were not "flaunted," but were used "for artistic purposes."