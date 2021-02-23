Driver who fled crash that killed passenger sentenced to prison

A Buffalo man who prosecutors say was driving while intoxicated during a 2019 crash that killed his passenger has been sentenced to 4 1/2 to 6 1/2 years in prison.

Tremayne D. Brooks, 29, who in November pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter as well as to an illegal gun charge after a firearm was found in his overturned SUV, was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Brooks will serve a sentence of 3 1/2 years for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before then serving one to three years for first-degree vehicular manslaughter.

Brooks fled the scene of the crash, which killed 42-year-old Toni Abernathy of Buffalo. The mother of five and grandmother to nine was pronounced dead at the scene.