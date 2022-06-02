Driver who died after crashing into a Buffalo building was shot

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a building Wednesday night on Genesee Street had been shot in the back, Buffalo police said.
The driver died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was injured in the crash and was transported to Erie County Medical Center.
The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m.
The vehicle, a 2016 Mercedes, slammed into a building on Genesee and Bissell Avenue.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
The passenger was listed in serious condition at the hospital.
Police have not released the victims' names.