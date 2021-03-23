 Skip to main content
Driver who crashed vehicle into nightclub pleads guilty to attempted assault
Driver who crashed vehicle into nightclub pleads guilty to attempted assault

Najeeb Shabazz Jackson
Photo courtesy of the Erie County District Attorney's Office

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to two counts of attempted assault after crashing his vehicle into a downtown nightclub, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, on Aug. 4, 2019, 26-year-old Najeeb Shabazz Jackson intentionally drove his vehicle into the entrance of “Bottoms Up” on West Chippewa Street. Two people were hit by the vehicle and suffered injuries.

Jackson faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced June 8. He remains released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court after his initial arraignment.

