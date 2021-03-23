Driver who crashed vehicle into nightclub pleads guilty to attempted assault

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to two counts of attempted assault after crashing his vehicle into a downtown nightclub, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, on Aug. 4, 2019, 26-year-old Najeeb Shabazz Jackson intentionally drove his vehicle into the entrance of “Bottoms Up” on West Chippewa Street. Two people were hit by the vehicle and suffered injuries.

Jackson faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced June 8. He remains released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court after his initial arraignment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.