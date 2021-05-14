 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver strikes two pedestrians on Sheridan Drive
0 comments
top story

Driver strikes two pedestrians on Sheridan Drive

Support this work for $1 a month

A 21-year-old man and a juvenile were taken to a hospital Thursday night after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda police said.

The incident occurred about 6:13 p.m. on Sheridan at Parkhurst Boulevard, police said in a news release.

The 21-year-old, identified as Ramses Rodriguez of the Town of Tonawanda, suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life threatening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The juvenile was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

The driver, Bryanna M. Globe, 25, of Buffalo, was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the department at 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 879-6606.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News