Driver strikes two pedestrians on Sheridan Drive

A 21-year-old man and a juvenile were taken to a hospital Thursday night after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda police said.

The incident occurred about 6:13 p.m. on Sheridan at Parkhurst Boulevard, police said in a news release.

The 21-year-old, identified as Ramses Rodriguez of the Town of Tonawanda, suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life threatening.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

The driver, Bryanna M. Globe, 25, of Buffalo, was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the department at 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 879-6606.

