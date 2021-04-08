 Skip to main content
Driver seriously injured in wrong-way Scajaquada collision
top story

Driver seriously injured in wrong-way Scajaquada collision

A driver suffered what Buffalo police described as apparent serious injuries in a wrong-way, head-on collision Thursday morning.

The collision on the westbound Scajaquada Expressway near Main Street was reported at 4:14 a.m., a Buffalo police spokesman said.

A female driver was rushed to surgery at an unspecified hospital.

The westbound Scajaquada reopened at Main Street shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

No further details were immediately available.

