Driver seriously injured in wrong-way Scajaquada collision

A driver suffered what Buffalo police described as apparent serious injuries in a wrong-way, head-on collision Thursday morning.
The collision on the westbound Scajaquada Expressway near Main Street was reported at 4:14 a.m., a Buffalo police spokesman said.
A female driver was rushed to surgery at an unspecified hospital.
The westbound Scajaquada reopened at Main Street shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.
No further details were immediately available.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
