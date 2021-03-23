Driver sentenced for 2017 Masten Avenue hit-and-run

A Buffalo motorist who injured another driver in a high-speed crash was sentenced Monday by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to a determinate sentence of three years in prison followed by five years of postrelease supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on June 26, 2017, 43-year-old Larry Jones was speeding on Masten Avenue when he caused a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of East Utica Street. The collision caused the other driver's vehicle to crash into a tree. Jones' vehicle struck a garage and parked car, after which Jones abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the other vehicle spent several months at Buffalo General Medical Center where he underwent surgeries and physical therapy. The victim continues to recover from his injuries, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, the highest count in the indictment against him.

