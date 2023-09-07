A hit-and-run driver pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree vehicular manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Prosecutors said Rinaldo R. Pearson, 48, of Buffalo, struck Amber Young, 31, of Depew, as she walked in the 1500 block of Broadway in the city's Broadway-Bailey area shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. Police found Young lying in the street. She was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where she later died.

A short time later, Cheektowaga police saw Pearson driving a vehicle that matched the description of the reported hit-and-run vehicle near the Cheektowaga-Buffalo border. According to police, Pearson was driving while under the influence of alcohol when he struck Young, then drove away without reporting the incident to police.

Pearson, who remains free on $15,000 cash bail, or $30,000 bond, faces up to 15 years in prison when he sentenced on Jan. 16.

The incident was investigated by the Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Unit.