Driver pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lewiston

  • Updated
A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from a fatal hit-and-run crash Sept. 11 in the Town of Lewiston, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

David P. Draper, 59, entered his plea before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano to leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident without reporting. He faces a possible 2⅓ to 7 years in prison when he returns for sentencing April 20.

Seaman said Draper admitted to striking bicyclist Barry C. Tierney, 61, of Newfane, who was found on the highway at 1:54 a.m. Sept. 11 on Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension. Tierney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Draper, who drove home without stopping or reporting the incident, turned himself in to authorities later that day.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

