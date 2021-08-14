Driver of car that crashed into Lockport house dies

A Batavia man died after he crashed his vehicle into a house on Chestnut Ridge Road in Lockport late Thursday night, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The driver was identified as John Kindig, 63, of Batavia.

The incident was reported at 11:47 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the vehicle was westbound on Rochester Road and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, then crossed a ditch and traveled west on Chestnut Ridge before hitting the house.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Firefighters extricated Kindig, who was unresponsive, and he was transported to a Mercy Flight helicopter which took him to Erie County Medical Center.

The three people inside the house that was struck were uninjured but one person was trapped inside a lower bedroom and was rescued by a deputy, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lockport Building Inspector Brian Belson deemed the house a total loss and said it would have to be demolished immediately.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.