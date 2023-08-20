A Batavia motorist may face additional charges after a one-car crash early Sunday that sent two of his passengers to a hospital, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, more charges may be pressed against Owen C. Scouten, 22, depending on how severely his passengers were injured. Their conditions and the nature of their injuries were not provided in the report.

The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the two passengers suffered multiple injuries.

Scouten was arrested for driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moving from lane unsafely. He was ticketed and released pending an appearance Sept. 7 in Batavia Town Court.

- Dale Anderson