Driver killed in one-vehicle Alden crash

The driver of a box truck, who may have suffered a medical event, died Thursday after a crash on Walden Avenue in Alden, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 3:10 a.m. on Walden near Wende Correctional Facility, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Walden was closed to traffic between Wende and Zoeller roads.

A correctional officer patrolling the perimeter of the correctional facility saw the truck leave its lane of travel, hit a utility pole and stop on the bank of Ellicott Creek, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators believe a medical event may have contributed to the crash.

No further information was released as of Thursday morning.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.