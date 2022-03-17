Driver killed in one-vehicle Alden crash

The driver of a box truck, who may have suffered a medical event, died Thursday after a crash on Walden Avenue in Alden, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened about 3:10 a.m. on Walden near Wende Correctional Facility, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Walden was closed to traffic between Wende and Zoeller roads.
A correctional officer patrolling the perimeter of the correctional facility saw the truck leave its lane of travel, hit a utility pole and stop on the bank of Ellicott Creek, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators believe a medical event may have contributed to the crash.
No further information was released as of Thursday morning.
