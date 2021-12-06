Driver killed in Newstead crash

A driver was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Newstead, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
The crash was reported at 8:24 p.m. near South Newstead and Lesswing roads.
The driver of a truck, who struck a tree, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office did not release any information about the driver.
No further details were immediately available.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
