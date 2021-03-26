 Skip to main content
Driver killed in collision in Buffalo's First Ward
Driver killed in collision in Buffalo's First Ward

An unidentified driver was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle collision near South Park Avenue and Van Rensselaer Street, a police spokesman said.

The male driver of a Nissan Sentra heading east on South Park crossed the double-yellow lines into the path of a westbound vehicle just after 10 p.m.

The driver, whom police are attempting to identify, died at the scene. Three people in the other vehicle were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

No further information was released about the incident.

