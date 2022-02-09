Driver killed in Clinton Street shooting

A 33-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting on Clinton Street near Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot shortly before 10 p.m. while driving a vehicle on Clinton, police said.
The victim continued driving and crashed into a pole on Smith Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
