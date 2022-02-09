 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver killed in Clinton Street shooting
Driver killed in Clinton Street shooting

A 33-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting on Clinton Street near Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot shortly before 10 p.m. while driving a vehicle on Clinton, police said.

The victim continued driving and crashed into a pole on Smith Street. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

