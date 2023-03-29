A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on a sealed indictment charging him with multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide as a result of a crash that killed two people, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Marcus Edwards, 29, was under the influence of alcohol at about 1 a.m. July 31 when his Jeep Cherokee collided with a Jeep Liberty on Bailey Avenue near Broadway in Buffalo, causing the death of both occupants in the other vehicle.

Edwards was held without bail. No court date was scheduled Tuesday.

If convicted on the charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.