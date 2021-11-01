Driver indicted for leaving scene of injury accident in Cheektowaga

A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

If convicted on all the charges, Timothy Wagner, 27, faces a maximum of seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

Wagner is alleged to have hit a pedestrian April 19 as he was driving a pickup truck on Losson Road and veered onto the shoulder of the road near Wedgewood Drive in Cheektowaga. The pedestrian was struck from behind, knocking him face down onto the ground. Wagner is accused of leaving the scene without reporting the incident.

Cheektowaga police later found Wagner's vehicle with front-end damage, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle provided by witnesses, prosecutors said.

The victim, a 60-year-old Depew man, was taken to the hospital for multiple serious physical injuries from which he continues to recover.

Wagner was released on his own recognizance. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.