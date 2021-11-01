 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver indicted for leaving scene of injury accident in Cheektowaga
0 comments

Driver indicted for leaving scene of injury accident in Cheektowaga

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury,  according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Timothy Wagner

If convicted on all the charges, Timothy Wagner, 27, faces a maximum of seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

Wagner is alleged to have hit a pedestrian April 19 as he was driving a pickup truck on Losson Road and veered onto the shoulder of the road near Wedgewood Drive in Cheektowaga. The pedestrian was struck from behind, knocking him face down onto the ground. Wagner is accused of leaving the scene without reporting the incident.

Cheektowaga police later found Wagner's vehicle with front-end damage, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle provided by witnesses, prosecutors said.

The victim, a 60-year-old Depew man, was taken to the hospital for multiple serious physical injuries from which he continues to recover.

Wagner was released on his own recognizance. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Brown, Walton clash over police protests and reform

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News